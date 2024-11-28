Day after ceasefire, Israel strikes Hezbollah facility in Lebanon

The Israeli military on Thursday, November 28, said it struck a facility used by Hezbollah, a militant group supported by Iran, in southern Lebanon for storing mid-range rockets.

This is the first such attack of its kind since the ceasefire between the two parties went into effect on Wednesday morning, November 28.

“The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon, acting and thwarting any violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the military said in a statement.

לפני זמן קצר, זוהתה פעילות טרור במתקן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה ובו רקטות לטווחים בינוניים בדרום לבנון. האיום סוכל באמצעות תקיפה של מטוס קרב.



צה״ל פרוס בדרום לבנון, פועל ומסכל כל הפרה של הסכם הפסקת האש. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 28, 2024

The ceasefire stipulates a two-month halt in fighting, requiring Hezbollah to end its presence in southern Lebanon, and Israeli forces to return to their side of the border.

The ceasefire, negotiated between the United States (US) and France, aims to end a 13-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated after Hamas’ October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its aggression against Lebanon, encompassing most of the country, including Beirut, through air strikes and a ground invasion in the south.

The conflict in Lebanon has resulted in over 3,760 deaths. On the Israeli side, more than 70 individuals, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed.