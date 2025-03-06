Days after UP woman’s execution, 2 more Indians put to death in UAE

Few days after the execution of Shahzadi Sabbeer Khan of UP, two Indian nationals were executed in UAE in different murder cases after they were convicted, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, March 6.

According to reports, Muhammed Rinash was convicted of murdering an Emirati national, while Muraleedharan was sentenced for killing an Indian. Both were from Kerala.

The UAE notified the Indian Embassy of the executions on February 28.

According to the MEA, the embassy sent appeals for pardons and mercy to the UAE government, among other consular and legal support, to the Indian citizens. The ministry is now arranging for their family members to attend the last rites.

28 Indians facing death penalty in UAE: Report

According to The Tribune, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on February 13 that 29 Indians were facing the death sentence in the UAE.

On March 1, MEA informed the Delhi High Court that Shahzadi Khan, a Uttar Pradesh woman sentenced to death in the UAE for allegedly killing a child.

Her father, Shabbir Khan, had approached the Delhi High Court on March 1, seeking a directive to the MEA and other authorities to ascertain her legal status and well-being. The additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma stated that officials had extended all possible assistance and confirmed that her burial is scheduled for March 5.

In 2024, Shabbir Khan had appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention for his daughter’s release. However, no clemency was granted.



