Days after wedding, Adnaan Shaikh accused of assault by sister

Mumbai: Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh, best known for his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has found himself at the center of a controversy just days after marrying his long-time girlfriend, Ayesha. While Adnaan requested the media to respect his wife’s privacy due to her decision to wear a hijab, a family feud has overshadowed the wedding celebrations. His sister has accused him of physical assault and filed a police complaint against him.

The allegations came to light through a video posted on the social media platform X, where Adnaan’s sister, standing outside the Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon, revealed that an FIR had been registered. “At last, the police have registered my complaint, and an FIR has been filed against my brother who attacked me,” she said in the video.

Adnaan allegedly slapped and assaulted his sister. His sister claims that he also attacked their father-in-law during the incident.

In response to the swirling allegations, Adnaan took to social media, calling the accusations false and expressing disappointment over the situation. He reassured his followers, stating, “The allegations are baseless, and the truth will soon come out.” Adnaan hinted that his recent high-profile wedding may have fueled the controversy, suggesting that certain people from his past were unhappy with the attention his marriage received.

“Some people didn’t like the attention my wedding got,” Adnaan said. “They’re spreading these fake rumors, but I trust the legal system and know that the truth will come out soon.”

He also accused the other party of circulating fake FIR complaints and expressed his faith in the Mumbai police. “At the right time, the truth will prevail, and whoever is wrong will face the consequences,” he added, expressing his confidence that justice would be served.