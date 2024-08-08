Days before admission to engineering college, girl dies by suicide in Medak

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Jogipet of Medak district, on August 7, Wednesday, a girl died by suicide ahead of admission into an engineering college.

The deceased who is identified as Arti, 18 years, was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence. She completed intermediate in March this year and was set to join the college on August 12.

Jogipet police said, “The girl’s parents said Arti had no issues with the admission. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.”