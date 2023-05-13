DAZN to launch Product Development Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: DAZN, a global leader in sports live streaming, announced that they would launch a Product Development Center in the city, a day after the major banking and finance sector group London Stock Exchange Group announced a Technology Centre of Excellence here.

The move is set to create 1000 jobs in the state.

The announcement was made following an official meeting between IT minister KT Rama Rao and EVP Communications, Daisy Wells and DAZN Group’s Chief Technology Officer Sandeep Tiku.

Over-the-top sports streaming service, DAZN is available in more than 200 countries and has 60 million registered users. It features live and on-demand sports content, including major international competitions like the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga, English Premier League, NFL, NBA, and IPL.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a global sports streaming service owned by DAZN Groups and Acess Industries. DAZN Group was launched in 2016 under the ownership of Perform Group. It was launched in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland on 10 August 2016. Subsequently, the service was expanded to Canada in 2017 with a motive to focus on streaming rights to other National Football League.

In 2018, it was launched in the United States with a focus on boxing and major agreements with promoter Eddie Hearn and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.