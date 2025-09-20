DCA arrest quack in Sangareddy, seizes antibiotics worth Rs 10,000

Officials found 25 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-diabetic drugs, and antihypertensive drugs without a licence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th September 2025 3:51 pm IST
Telangana DCA arrest a quack in Sangareddy
Telangana DCA officials arrest S Satish Kumar in Sangareddy. He was practicing medicine without proper qualifications

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) arrested a quack or an unqualified medical practitioner on Saturday, September 20, in Sangareddy district.

On information, the DCA team raided the premises of S Satish Kumar at Mallepally village in Kondapur mandal. He was practicing medicine without proper qualifications

Officials found 25 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-diabetic drugs, and antihypertensive drugs worth Rs 10,000 stocked without a licence.

MS Teachers

Antibiotics viz Amoxicillin, Gentamicin, Ciprofloxacin, Norfloxacin and Azithromycin and many more were found stocked. Further investigation is being carried out, and action will be taken as per the law.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including death and antimicrobial resistance.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th September 2025 3:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button