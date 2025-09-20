DCA arrest quack in Sangareddy, seizes antibiotics worth Rs 10,000

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) arrested a quack or an unqualified medical practitioner on Saturday, September 20, in Sangareddy district.

On information, the DCA team raided the premises of S Satish Kumar at Mallepally village in Kondapur mandal. He was practicing medicine without proper qualifications

Officials found 25 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-diabetic drugs, and antihypertensive drugs worth Rs 10,000 stocked without a licence.

Also Read Telangana cracks down on quacks; 500 booked across state

Antibiotics viz Amoxicillin, Gentamicin, Ciprofloxacin, Norfloxacin and Azithromycin and many more were found stocked. Further investigation is being carried out, and action will be taken as per the law.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including death and antimicrobial resistance.