DCA cracks down on illegal clinic in Hyderabad, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on the premises of a quack who claimed to be a ‘Private Medical Practitioner’ and was practicing medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid at the premises, substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a drug license were found.

A total of 22 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, etc., were discovered stocked at the premises of Azam at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Shaikpet.

The officials detected several higher-generation antibiotics, such as Amoxycillin, at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals may have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance.’

Officials also found steroids, such as Dexamethasone, at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

DCA officials seized the stocks, worth a total of Rs. 10,000, during the raid, said DCA Director General V. B. Kamalasan Reddy.

The Drugs Inspector of Jubilee Hills conducted the raid. DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.