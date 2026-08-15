DCA cracks down on weight loss drugs across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has detected violations in 43 medical shops during a statewide special enforcement drive against weight-loss drugs, including Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

The raids were conducted on Friday, August 14, at medical shops across the state to check the sale of drugs containing Tirzepatide and Semaglutide, as well as generic equivalents of Semaglutide marketed by various pharmaceutical companies.

According to the DCA, the enforcement drive focused particularly on detecting spurious and counterfeit batches of Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus and other weight-loss medicines. Officials also examined whether medical shops were complying with the rules governing the sale of such drugs.

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During the inspections, discrepancies and instances of non-compliance with the prescribed rules were found at 43 medical shops, the DCA said.

The enforcement action comes amid growing demand for medicines containing Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for weight management. The DCA has been intensifying checks to prevent the unauthorised sale and circulation of spurious or counterfeit medicines and to ensure that pharmacies comply with drug sale regulations.

Further action will be taken against the medical shops found violating the rules, as per the applicable provisions, officials said.