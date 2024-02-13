Telangana DCA raids quack, seizes drugs with misleading claims

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials, on credible information, raided Hikma Sehat Care located Mohalla Gunj, Golkonda, Hyderabad on Monday and detected ‘Saheth Care Powder’ which bear misleading claims on the label that it treats diabetes and blood pressure, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. “No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” it said.

During the special drive carried out by DCA to detect medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA Hyderabad Zone officials detected ‘Saheth Care Powder’ which is manufactured and marketed by Hikma Sehat Care located at Mohalla Gunj, Golkonda, Hyderabad, bearing misleading claims on its label.

DCA officials seized 60 bottles of Saheth Care Powder worth Rs 18,000/- during the raid.