DCA raids spurious mehndi manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officers raided a spurious mehndi cone manufacturing unit at Mehdipatnam on Tuesday, January 9, and seized huge quantities of the sub-standard material.

Based on credible inputs regarding manufacturing of spurious mehndi (henna) cones’ using a synthetic dye ‘picramic acid’ at an unlicensed premises, the officials raided Shakil Industries at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

J Kiran Kumar, drugs inspector, Hanamkonda, had gathered intelligence regarding movement of a spurious cosmetic under the name ‘Special Karachi Mehndi Cone’ in the market and identified the manufactures Shakil Industries, Hyderabad. He sent a sample for testing at Drugs Control Laboratory, Hyderabad, and the result showed use of synthetic chemical picramic acid against the guidelines of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana officers raided a spurious mehndi cone manufacturing unit at Mehdipatnam on Tuesday, January 9, and seized huge quantities of the sub-standard material. pic.twitter.com/CgrdK2VXV5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 9, 2024

DCA officials seized a huge stock of ‘Special Karachi Mehndi Cones’ during the raid from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, proprietor of Shakil Industries, Mehdipatnam.

The officers also seized the stocks and took the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director of DCA, Telangana.

Cosmetics manufactured at unlicensed facilities may not meet quality standards prescribed by BIS and such cosmetics may have serious implications on public health. Cosmetic products which do not bear the details of ‘licence’ on the label imply that they have been manufactured at unlicensed facilities and such cosmetic products may contain ingredients harmful to public health.