DCA raids unlicensed medical shop in Alwal, seizes medicines

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana officials, acting on credible information about the illegal sale of medicines, raided a medical shop located in Alwal on Monday and seized a large quantity of medicines.

The medical shop owner, Y.V. Subba Rao, was running the store without a drug license. During the raid, DCA officers found a total of 20 varieties of medicines, including antifungal drugs, analgesics, and drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction worth Rs 30,000, said DCA Director General Shahnawaz Qasim.

Dr. K. Prabhakar, Assistant Director, Quthbullapur; K. Murali Krishna, Drugs Inspector, Malkajgiri; and E. Thirupathi, Drugs Inspector, Quthbullapur were among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.