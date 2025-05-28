DCA raids unlicensed medical store in Mahabubnagar

It seized illegally stocked drugs meant for sale.

Published: 28th May 2025 2:59 pm IST
The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana conducted a raid on an unlicensed premises in Polepally village, Jadcherla mandal, Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday and seized illegally stocked drugs meant for sale.

During the raid, officers discovered unauthorized storage of large quantities of medicines intended for sale. A total of 12 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics and steroids, were found at the premises. Officers seized the stock worth Rs 50,000, said Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General of DCA.

The raid was conducted by Mohd Rafhi Shaik, Drugs Inspector of Jadcherla, under the supervision of B. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Director of Mahabubnagar.

DCA officers collected samples for analysis. “Further investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against all offenders as per the law,” the official added.

