DCA raids unqualified practitioner in Medak, seizes illegal medicines

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA), acting on credible information, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Palthya Raju, at Balaji First Aid Centre, Kothapet Rupla Thanda Gram Panchayat, Shivampet Mandal, Medak District, on Monday. The raid was conducted based on information that he was practicing medicine without proper qualifications.

During the raid, DCA officials discovered 30 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, stocked at the premises without a valid drug license. The total value of the seized stock is Rs 20,500.

DCA officials found several antibiotics, including Amoxicillin, Ofloxacin, and Ornidazole, at the clinic. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals can have severe consequences for public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Officials also found steroids such as Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection and Prednisolone Tablets at the clinic, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of DCA. The misuse of steroids can lead to serious health issues, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The unregulated use of steroids poses a significant risk to public health.

P. Chandrakala, Drugs Inspector of Medak, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. J. Raju, Assistant Director of Siddipet.

DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigation will be conducted, and legal action will be taken against all offenders.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to unqualified individuals stocking and selling drugs without a valid license are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Strict action will be taken against such wholesalers and dealers. It is mandatory for wholesalers and dealers to verify that the recipient holds a valid drug license before supplying medicines.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licenses for stocking and selling medicines in compliance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.