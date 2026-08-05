DCA seizes Gabapentin tablets sold as nutraceutical in Malakpet

According to the DCA, officials from the Malakpet unit conducted a raid and found the product being circulated in the market as a nutraceutical.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
DCA seizes Gabapentin tablets sold as nutraceutical in Malakpet
The DCA team with the haul.

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has seized Gabazen tablets containing Gabapentin 300 mg after uncovering their alleged manufacture and sale as a food product or nutraceutical in Malakpet, despite the medicine being a prescription drug.

According to the DCA, officials from the Malakpet unit conducted a raid on Tuesday, August 4, and found the product being circulated in the market as a nutraceutical.

However, based on its label composition, the product falls within the definition of a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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Officials stated that the product was allegedly manufactured using an FSSAI food licence and falsely projected as a food product or nutraceutical. They pointed out that Gabapentin is a prescription-only medicine listed under Schedule H of the Drugs Rules and cannot be marketed as a nutraceutical or food supplement.

The authorities said the seized product was manufactured by Gothic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located at Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and marketed by Sifco Ayustar, Hyderabad.

The DCA said the sale of prescription medicines under the guise of food products poses a serious risk to public health, as such products may bypass the regulatory safeguards applicable to medicines.

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The department has initiated further investigation into the case and said appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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