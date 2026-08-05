DCA seizes Gabapentin tablets sold as nutraceutical in Malakpet

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has seized Gabazen tablets containing Gabapentin 300 mg after uncovering their alleged manufacture and sale as a food product or nutraceutical in Malakpet, despite the medicine being a prescription drug.

According to the DCA, officials from the Malakpet unit conducted a raid on Tuesday, August 4, and found the product being circulated in the market as a nutraceutical.

However, based on its label composition, the product falls within the definition of a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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Officials stated that the product was allegedly manufactured using an FSSAI food licence and falsely projected as a food product or nutraceutical. They pointed out that Gabapentin is a prescription-only medicine listed under Schedule H of the Drugs Rules and cannot be marketed as a nutraceutical or food supplement.

The authorities said the seized product was manufactured by Gothic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located at Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and marketed by Sifco Ayustar, Hyderabad.

The DCA said the sale of prescription medicines under the guise of food products poses a serious risk to public health, as such products may bypass the regulatory safeguards applicable to medicines.

The department has initiated further investigation into the case and said appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible.