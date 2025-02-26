DCA seizes medicines falsely sold as nutraceutical in Musheerabad raid

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration seized huge quantities of medicines falsely being marketed and sold as ‘food product/nutraceutical’ following a raid at a store at Musheerabad.

The officials found the product Foron-XT Tablets (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid Tablets & Zinc Sulphate Tablets) was manufactured by Maxtra Laboratories, Rangarangaiah Nagar, Chengicherla Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, Telangana and marketed by Zyve Pharmaceuticals, Ashok Nagar, Khairatabad, Hyderabad.

The said product was falsely manufactured under a ‘food license (FSSAI license)’ and falsely claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical. According to the label composition of the product, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, DG Drug Control Administration, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

The product must be manufactured only under a ‘drug licence’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia’ (IP) as mandated.