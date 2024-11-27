DCA seizes Rs 1.33 cr worth of antibiotics in Telangana

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, seized a massive stock of antibiotics worth Rs 1.33 crore from the manufacturing facility of Jodas Expoim Private Limited, located in Biotech Park, Karakapatla, Siddipet district, on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on allegations of exporting products manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies to Russia under Jodas Expoim’s name and unauthorized packing of antibiotics.

Acting on credible information, officials from the Drugs Control Administration conducted a raid at the facility and discovered large stocks of antibiotics in the finished goods warehouse. These activities were found to be in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

During verification, it was revealed that a batch of Ampicillin + Sulbactam 1000 mg + 500 mg Injections (Batch No. JD4479), comprising 38,175 vials, was falsely labeled as being manufactured by Jodas Expoim and Alpa Laboratories in Indore, MP. However, the batch was actually produced at Indian Genomix, located in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana. The batch was being exported to Russia with false claims that it was manufactured by Jodas Expoim, according to V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of Drug Control Administration.

Further investigation revealed that additional stocks of antibiotics, including Amoxicillin 1000 mg + Clavulanic Acid 200 mg, Ampicillin + Sulbactam 2000 mg + 1000 mg, and Meropenem 500 mg, were also exported to Russia in October and November 2024. These antibiotics, manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies, were fraudulently exported under Jodas Expoim’s name.

The management of Jodas Expoim was also found to have engaged in unauthorized packing of antibiotics, officials added.