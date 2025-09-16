DCA suspends 165 licenses over illegal sale of abortion kits across Telangana

Hyderabad: To curb the illegal sale of abortion kits, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at 809 medical shops across Telangana between August 22 and September 15 and found discrepancies in 234, resulting in the suspension of 165 licences and cancellation of seven.

During the raid, the DCA officials cracked down on medical shops and quacks selling abortion kits / MTP Kits (Abortifacient Drugs), including Mifepristone and Misoprostol. These medicines fall under Schedule H of the Drugs Rules, meaning they cannot be sold over the counter.

Officials also found violations, such as selling drugs without a doctor’s prescription, no or incomplete records of bills, selling or distributing medicines without the supervision or presence of a licensed pharmacist and missing valid documents.

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 2002, abortion kits should be used under the supervision of a qualified gynaecologist.

If taken otherwise, these drugs can cause serious health issues like excessive uterine bleeding and failure to treat ectopic pregnancy which causes rupture, internal bleeding or death.

Important information on abortion kits