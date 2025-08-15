Telangana sees 16059 abortions in 2024-25, 10 fold rise in 5 yrs

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 16,059 abortions in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 10 fold increase in abortions in the state since 2020-21.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a 4 times increase in abortions in the last five years, from 2,282 in 2020-21 to 10,676 in 2024-25. The information was given during discussions in the Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session.

As per the health management information system data furnished by the Union health ministry, the following are top five states with the highest number of Medically Terminated Pregnancies (MTPs).

Maharashtra (207019), Tamil Nadu (101414), Assam (76642), Karnataka (70241) and Rajasthan (53714)

Abortion in Telangana

In August, 2025, The Telangana High Court denied permission for the termination of an unwanted pregnancy of a minor girl, citing a medical board’s report that stated an abortion at this stage would pose a risk to both the mother and the babies.

The mother of the minor girl, a resident of SR Nagar, Hyderabad, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a court order to form a committee for the abortion as per the law. Justice Nagesh Bheemapak took up the petition for hearing and sought a report from the medical board.

The medical report revealed that the girl was carrying 28-week-old twin fetuses and that a termination at this stage would be life-threatening.