Telangana HC denies abortion for 28 week pregnant minor

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has denied permission for the termination of an unwanted pregnancy of a minor girl, citing a medical board’s report that stated an abortion at this stage would pose a risk to both the mother and the babies.

The mother of the minor girl, a resident of SR Nagar, Hyderabad, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a court order to form a committee for the abortion as per the law. Justice Nagesh Bheemapak took up the petition for hearing and sought a report from the medical board.

The medical report revealed that the girl was carrying 28-week-old twin fetuses and that a termination at this stage would be life-threatening.

Considering the medical report, the judge denied permission for the abortion and issued directives to the Niloufer Hospital superintendent to provide necessary medical facilities to the minor.

The court ordered that she should not be discharged until the delivery, keeping her health and safety in mind. The court also directed the Women and Child Welfare Department to provide necessary assistance through the Sakhi Centre.