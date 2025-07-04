DCM driver beaten by cow vigilantes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Muslim driver, carrying animal bones, was attacked by a group of cow vigilantes in Medipally area in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Mustafa was on his way to Chengicherla when miscreants waylaid his DCM. They dragged him out of the vehicle and started beating him.

On information, police rushed to the post and rescued Mustafa. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig visited Mustafa and enquired about his health. He also visited the Medipally police station and questioned about the case.

A case is booked and further investigations are on.