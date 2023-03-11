DCW chief Swati Maliwal opens up about sexual assault by her father

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday revealed she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father as a child, at the DCW Annual Award Ceremony.

“My own father sexually assaulted me when I was a child. He used to hit me and bet me up. I used to hide under the bed… I still remember, he used to drag me by my hair and slam me against the wall,” said Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal further said, “Hiding under the bed, I used to plan on how I would help women achieve their rights. I used to think about how I would teach a lesson to people that assault women and girls like this”.

Speaking to the media, she revealed that she stayed with her father until class four and he assaulted her many times during that period.

At the award ceremony, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women’s Day Awards. Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment toward women.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them.”

“Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award,” he added.

#WATCH | "I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," DCW chief Swati Maliwal expresses her ordeal alleging her father sexually assaulted her during childhood pic.twitter.com/GsUqKDh2w8 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

(With inputs from PTI )