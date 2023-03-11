Delhi: 7-yr-old sexually harassed by neighbour

New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was sexually harassed by her neighbour in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

On Wednesday night at 10.29 p.m., the Gulabi Bagh police station received a call regarding a quarrel following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

“The victim along with her mother came to the police station and the latter stated that her seven-year-old daughter studying in class 2, complained that their neighbour Badrinath, aged around 60-year-old, was sexually harassing her for the past 8-10 days,” a senior police official said.

“On Wednesday, he removed her clothes and touched her private parts. When the girl told her mother about the incident, the woman confronted the accused and a quarrel took place between them,” said the official.

A case under section 376 of the IPC and 6 POCSO Act has been registered.

“The FSL and crime teams were called at the spot for inspection of crime scene. the victim was also medically examined,” said the official.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2023 11:28 am IST
