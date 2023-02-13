DDA’s demolition drive in Mehrauli

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2023 8:08 pm IST
DDA's demolition drive in Mehrauli
New Delhi: Heavy machinery being used to demolish alleged illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), at Mehrauli in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Police and media persons at the demolition site during an anti-encroachment drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), at Mehrauli in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

