De-reserve Urdu posts, fill vacancies via DSC: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The floor leader of the All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Telangana, Akbaruddin Owaisi, has demanded that the Congress government de-reserve the Urdu language jobs through DCS, Telangana’s Direct Recruitment system for the Posts of Teachers and called for filling all vacancies in these positions.

During his address to the state legislative assembly on Saturday, December 16, Akbar Owaisi expressed gratitude towards the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi government for elevating Urdu to the position of the second language. However, he criticized the Congress party for failing to mention anything about Urdu in their poll manifesto. “The KCR government gave the language a higher position but it was not given its due,” he said.

Telangana ke musalmano'n ne (BRS) inko bhi jitaya hai, (Congress)inko bhi jitaya hai, lekin na inhone, na unhone ek bhi musalman ko nahin jitaya….



Akbaruddin Owaisi today in Telangana Assembly. pic.twitter.com/jcyWwwqqJp — Aimim Baba (@AImtiyazi) December 16, 2023

Also Read After NDTV, Adani acquires majority stake in news agency IANS

While urging the government to do justice to the language, he stated that the state de-reserve the Urdu language posts for SCs, STs, and BCs, who do not know the language, via the direct recruitment policy. “I was hoping that your party’s think tank would suggest including Urdu in your manifesto, but unfortunately that did not happen. However, I am optimistic that you, chief minister Revnath Reddy, will consider this.”

He urged the Congress government to conduct all competitive exams in the state in Urdu, in addition to Telugu and English. “All departmental promotion exams and recruitment exams must be conducted in Urdu language as well since it is the second language of the state.”