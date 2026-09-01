Dead lizard found floating in water tank at Kothagudem school

Hyderabad: A dead lizard was discovered in a water tank used to prepare meals for government school students in Kothagudem.

The incident occurred at the Babu Camp Government High School. The “unaware” staff used the contaminated water to make food for the children. Luckily, it was noticed before anyone consumed the food.

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Meanwhile, members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a protest demanding strict action against the authorities.

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Speaking to the media, member Haritha said that the school has been in a deplorable condition, highlighting stale food items served to the students.

“A dead lizard was found floating in the water tank, used to make meals for small children. Vegetables like potatoes were found expired. There is no regard for cleanliness here. This is concerning for the health of students. We demand strict action against such ignorance,” she said.