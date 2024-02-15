‘Dead’ woman comes back to life on way to hometown in Bihar

Indo-Asian News Service | Published: 15th February 2024 11:21 am IST
Patna: An elderly woman who was declared dead in Chhattisgarh, miraculously came back to life as soon as she entered her native state Bihar.

The woman is identified as Ramwati Devi, a native of Begusarai’s Neema Chandpura village. She had gone to Chhattisgarh with her two sons Murari Shao and Ghanshyam Shao.

On February 11, the woman complained of uneasiness in breathing and was admitted to a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Korva district. The doctors there declared her dead during the treatment.

Her sons decided to cremate her in the native place and were bringing the body to Begusarai in a private vehicle on February 12. When they reached Bihar’s Aurangabad after a journey of over 18 hours, suddenly Ramwati regained consciousness.

Initially, the family members got scared. They stopped the vehicle on the roadside and collected the courage to check her.

After finding her alive, they rushed to the Begusarai Sadar Hospital where doctors put her on a ventilator.

Doctors said that as she was being brought by road, the jerking of the vehicle might have worked as Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) due to which regained consciousness. “She has been admitted to the ICU and is recovering.”

CPR is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

