Deadline extended for free Civil Services coaching for minority students

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting applications for civil services coaching for minority students has been extended until July 23. Each year, reputed coaching institutes, in collaboration with the Minorities Study Circle, prepare 100 minority candidates for civil service examinations. To ensure coaching is available to as many students as possible this year, Syed Omar Jaleel, the Minority Welfare Secretary, has extended the deadline.

The selection of candidates will be done through a screening test scheduled for August 6, from 10 am to 12 noon. Syed Omar Jalil stated that the government will bear all expenses for coaching through reputed institutions and separate funds will be allocated to candidates for study materials. The decision to extend the deadline was made due to a lower number of applications received this year. While Hyderabad district received over 100 applications last time, this year only 60 minority candidates have expressed interest in civil services. The Minority Welfare Secretary is overseeing the selection process for civil service candidates from the minority community.

This extension offers an opportunity for aspiring minority candidates to benefit from coaching and support provided by esteemed institutions. The initiative aims to promote equal opportunities and empower minority students to excel in civil services examinations.