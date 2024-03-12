Deadline for payment of second Haj installment extended

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for the payment of the second installment for selected pilgrims of Haj 2024 until March 13. Initially, pilgrims were required to deposit 170,000 rupees as the second installment of travel expenses by March 10.

Chief Executive Officer Liaquat Ali Afaqi issued a circular announcing the extension of the payment deadline. Pilgrims can make the payment through various online methods such as Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI on the Haj Committee of India website. Additionally, the amount can be deposited in the account of the Haj Committee of India at any branch of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India.

The third installment of travel expenses will be determined based on airfare and accommodation costs in Saudi Arabia. The exact amount for the third installment will be communicated to the pilgrims soon. The Hajj expenditure is calculated according to Embarkation Points, which will be displayed on the Hajj Committee of India’s website.

The Chief Executive Officer underscored that there would be no further extension of the deadline for the payment of the second installment. Meanwhile, 840 selected pilgrims from Telangana have opted to cancel their journey.

Among the selected pilgrims, 550 NRIs have until April 24 to submit their international passports. The Telangana Haj Committee has already submitted the passports of 6080 selected pilgrims to the Haj Committee of India.

Additionally, the deadline for submitting online applications for 500 seats allocated under the Mehram quota is March 15. Pilgrims are advised to adhere to the specified deadlines and procedures to ensure a smooth Haj pilgrimage process.