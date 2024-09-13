Deadline nears as PG applicants in OU struggle for income certificates

Hyderabad: Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) courses at Osmania University are facing difficulties due to delays in obtaining income certificates, which are mandatory for the application process. The last date for PG admissions is September 13, and students must submit income certificates of their parents or guardians to qualify for fee reimbursement.

However, many students have complained about server issues at MRO offices and MeeSeva centers, making it impossible for them to obtain the required documents in time. As a result, candidates are worried about missing the deadline.

University authorities have stated that students can pay the full fee during the admission process and receive a refund after submitting the income certificate. However, no official written confirmation has been provided by the university, leaving students anxious about the situation.

The affected students have urged the government to instruct Osmania University to extend the admission deadline, giving them additional time to submit their income certificates. This issue has impacted hundreds of students, particularly those from weaker sections and minority communities, for whom the income certificate is a crucial document.

University guidelines also specify that income certificates issued for other children in the family are not acceptable, and candidates must submit a fresh certificate each year.

Students have expressed frustration with this requirement, calling on the government to streamline the process by extending the validity of income certificates to at least five years. This, they say, would alleviate the burden of obtaining a new certificate annually.