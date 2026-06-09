Death note reveals financial crisis behind Mandya family tragedy

Mandya: Police investigating the deaths of three members of a family in Mandya have uncovered a death note that points to financial hardship and debt-related stress as possible motives behind the incident.

The victims were identified as Prabhakar, his wife Jyothi, and their son Santosh. According to investigators, Prabhakar allegedly suffocated his wife and son before dying by suicide at his garment shop. The incident is believed to have taken place around 3.30 am on Tuesday.

Authorities suspect that Jyothi was killed first. Santosh, who may have witnessed or intervened during the incident, was also allegedly murdered. The young man had entered married life just six weeks ago. His wife reportedly did not notice the incident until the following morning when she went to wake the family members.

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The recovery of a handwritten death note has provided investigators with crucial leads. In the note, Prabhakar allegedly described the severe financial difficulties he had been facing. He claimed that declining business revenues, increasing debts, and pressure from lenders had left him mentally distressed.

The note specifically mentions loans taken from private finance companies and the alleged harassment he faced over repayments. Investigators are examining financial records and speaking with family members to verify the claims made in the note.

Police sources said the note also refers to the impact of changing market conditions on his business. Among the factors cited was a reduction in customer traffic that he believed affected sales.

Mandya SP Shobha Rani stated that the death note has been seized and is being examined as part of the investigation. Police are collecting evidence from multiple sources and have not yet reached a final conclusion regarding the exact sequence of events or the motive behind the tragedy.