Deaths during Haj expose illegal firms who lure pilgrims with cheap offers

The recent tragic deaths of over 1,300 pilgrims during Haj rituals in Saudi Arabia have brought light to the nexus of illegal travel agents and brokers who are exploiting desperate Muslims across the globe seeking to fulfil their religious obligations.

The number of pilgrims exceeded to 1.8 million this year, according to Saudi authorities.

As the Muslim world mourns the loss of lives, the deaths during Haj have exposed the urgent need for greater regulation and oversight of the pilgrimage industry.

According to the authorities of Saudi Arabia, a staggering 83% of the fatalities occurred among pilgrims during the 2024 Haj season (1445 AH).

4 lakh attempt to perform Haj illegally

According to news agency AFP, a senior Saudi official said that an estimated 4,00,000 undocumented individuals attempted to perform haj this year. Pilgrims without proper documentation often avoid authorities, even when they need help.

The deaths mostly occurred during the Arfat rituals, a granodiorite hill about 20 km (12 mi) southeast of Makkah.

As per an AP tally, a total of 660 Egyptians, 165 from Indonesia, 98 from India and dozens more from Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Malaysia, two from the US were among those who died in the sweltering heat, extreme weather conditions and stress.

Other countries like Pakistan, Senegal, Sudan and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region have also confirmed deaths.

The Saudi government has faced wrath for its delayed action to the mass fatalities of pilgrims including the elderly and women, with many pointing out the effectiveness of its security measures to prevent unregistered individuals from reaching the holy sites. Despite enforcing regulations and a security cordon around Makkah.

According to the reports, the undocumented pilgrims found themselves abandoned to fend for themselves, often forced to walk for miles in the scorching heat without access to the air-conditioned buses and tents provided to registered pilgrims.

According to eyewitnesses account to CNN, there were not enough medics or basic facilities to protect Haj pilgrims. A pilgrim walked at least 15 kilometres per day and the lack of water, heatstroke and fatigue add to the exhaustion

These pilgrims had fallen victim to unscrupulous operators who lured them with promises of cheaper packages.

Illegal brokers, cheap offers

Addressing the issue, the reputable tour company of Cairo said that there is so much greed around this business. “Other Egyptian tour operators and Sadui brokers are making big money by sending unregistered pilgrims on Haj packages.

The New York Times reported several unregistered pilgrims appeared to have been driven up this year by rising economic desperation in countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

Notably, the official haj package can cost more than 5,000 or 10,000 (USD) depending on a pilgrim’s country of origin- a prohibitive sum for many.

The desperate individuals who are unaware of the consequences of fraud turn to illegal brokers who offer cheap packages to travel to Makkah for the fulfilment of their religious duty. However, they end up only to be left exposed and vulnerable.

Countries take action

Following the tragedy, several countries swung into action. Tunisia’s president fired the country’s religious affairs minister.

Jordan’s public prosecutor launched an investigation into illegal Haj routes.

Egypt, too, has revoked the licenses of 16 companies found to be issuing visas to pilgrims without providing adequate services.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said he has ordered the license of these agencies to be revoked and those involved persons and entities transferred to public prosecution, according to an Egyptian cabinet statement.

On the other hand, Saudi authorities announced that they have refused entry of more than 300,000 people into the holy site of Makkah for being unable to produce a valid Haj permit.

According to the Saudi Press Agency reports, these included 153,998 pilgrims who arrived on tourist visas instead of Haj visas.

Earlier the Saudi authorities announced that Individuals transporting pilgrims without valid Haj permits will face imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyal for each unauthorized pilgrim transported.