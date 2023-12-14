Death threats to Pooja Hegde from Dubai? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Indian actress Pooja Hegde is known for her roles in Telugu, Hindi and Marathi cinema and has been in the news for her personal life nowadays. The actress, as per paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, has allegedly received death threats following a heated argument in Dubai. Reportedly, Pooja was in Dubai for the opening of a club recently where the incident was said to have taken place.

Pooja Hegde is now in India and paparazzo accounts claims were reported by various media outlets. The video clip which claims that the actress has received death threats has gone viral on social media and fans of the actress are reacting to it. But, after checking with Pooja Hegde’s team, a report claims that the news was fake as the actress has not received any death threat.

Pooja Hegde’s team, as per a report in the ‘Free Press Journal’, has clarified that the actress has not received any death threat and nothing such happened that has been shared. The team member is reported to have said, ”We don’t know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue.”

Soon after the team member refuted the claims of Viral Bhayani, the paparazzo account deleted the video. The actress is currently in India now and it is advised to not pay heed to the rumours.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in ‘Deva’ opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theaters on October 11, next year. She will also be seen in Housefull 5 .