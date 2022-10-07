Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,700

According to the NDMA, 632 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents across the country, reports Xinhua news agecny.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 7th October 2022 12:52 pm IST
Islamabad: The death toll from this season’s devastating monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan since mid-June has increased to 1,700 along with 12,867 injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its latest update.

The Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 763 deaths, followed by Balochistan (336), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (308) and Punjab (221).

Additionally, 2,048,789 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,163,237 livestock have perished .

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway.

