Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 558

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2024 6:49 pm IST
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 558
The aftermath of an Israeli strike targeting a Hezbollah commander in the Ghobeiri area of Beirut’s southern suburbs. Photo: AFP

Beirut: The death toll from intensive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries reaching 1,835, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Tuesday.

Abiad said the airstrikes targeted 14 ambulances, killing four paramedics and injuring 16 others.

He condemned the Israeli forces for targeting civilians, medical teams, and the Bint Jbeil hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Israeli enemy’s claims of only targeting Hezbollah members are false; The figures we mentioned show that the enemy is targeting innocent civilians and medical staff,” he said.

The Israeli army has launched intensive airstrikes on villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday, displacing thousands of families to safer areas.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border, raising concerns of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2024 6:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button