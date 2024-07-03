Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy rises to 116

Hathras: Following the devastating stampede at a religious event in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh that claimed at least 116 lives and left 18 others injured, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday vowed a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an “accident or a conspiracy.”

Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V said, “116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed that the state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind the Hathras incident.

“Doing politics instead of expressing condolences on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The government is already sensitive in this matter and the government will get to the bottom of this matter whether this is an accident or a conspiracy, and give appropriate punishment to all those responsible for this incident.”

Chief Minister further said that to ensure a thorough investigation, a team has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional DG Agra, tasked with providing a detailed report.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state are currently on-site, along with three state ministers, Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Sandeep Singh, and Asim Arun.

Calling the incident extremely sad and heart-wrenching, CM Yogi explained the scenario that took place in Hathras.

“Local organisers had organised a program of ‘Bhole Baba’. After the program, when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly a crowd of devotees started going towards him to touch him and when the ‘sevadars’ stopped them, this accidevt happened there,” CM Yogi said.

“PM Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah have expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families. The Government of India and the state government have also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the seriously injured,” CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, Aligarh District Magistrate Vishak reported that a total of 23 bodies have been received in Aligarh so far, with 15 at Aligarh Medical College, 6 at Malkhan Singh Hospital, and 2 at the PM House.

“A total of 23 bodies have been received in Aligarh so far. Out of these, 15 bodies are at Aligarh Medical College, 6 bodies are at Malkhan Singh Hospital,” Vishak said.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences following the loss of lives in the stampede and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Describing the incident as “heart-wrenching,” Murmu said, “The news of the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of many devotees, including women and children, is heart-wrenching. I express my deep condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy and assured that all necessary help would be provided to the victims.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X. He reiterated his condolences during his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister said he had received tragic news of people dying in the stampede in Hathras and the administration was engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

He said all necessary help will be provided to victims.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for the government to help people sensitively.

“The government should help people sensitively. I offer my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government’s preparedness, stating, “What was the government doing when such an incident took place?”

“We got this information when we were in Parliament. The question is what was the government doing when such an incident took place? So many people have lost their lives. It is sad that if the government knew that there would be a large gathering at an event, what did they do for their safety?”

Yadav also said that the government is responsible for this.

“Help should be provided to the families of the deceased. I hope that the Govt will ensure the best treatment for the injured…” Yadav added.