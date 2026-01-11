Death toll in Iran protest rises to 116: Activists

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled a coming clampdown, despite US warnings from President Donald Trump that America could intervene to protect peaceful demonstrators.

People protest in Iran

Dubai: Nationwide protests challenging Iran’s theocracy reached the two-week mark Sunday, January 11 as the death toll in violence surrounding the demonstrations reached at least 116 people killed, activists said.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency gave the new figure, saying arrests had reached more than 2,600 people as well. The agency has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest previously.

Tehran escalated its threats Saturday, with the Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warning that anyone taking part in protests will be considered an “enemy of God”, a death-penalty charge.

