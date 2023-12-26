Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza rises to 20,674: Ministry

In the past 24 hours, 250 Palestinians have died in the 25 air and ground operations launched by Israeli forces across the enclave, the ministry was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Gaza: At least 20,674 Palestinians were killed, and 54,536 others wounded in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict since October 7, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel for disregarding international calls for a halt of the military offensive against Palestinian civilians and for restraining settler militias.

Meanwhile, the ministry emphasized the need for a United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution to be adopted to allow for a safe and speedy delivery of aid and ensure the security of Palestinian civilians.

