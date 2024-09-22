Deaths rise to 45 in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

Efforts are going on for the third day to remove the rubble and search for victims in the air raid, which had already killed Ibrahim Akil.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 22nd September 2024 8:02 pm IST
The death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a building in Beirut’s southern suburb has grown to 45, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Efforts are going on for the third day to remove the rubble and search for victims in the air raid, which had already killed Ibrahim Akil, acting commander of the elite Radwan force, and 14 other commanders, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the ministry.

Tension along the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated sharply following communications device explosions in Lebanon last week that killed 37 and injured 2,931.

The latest developments marked a new escalation of the current conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border that began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel’s retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes on southeastern Lebanon.

The conflict has already caused heavy casualties and displaced tens of thousands on both sides.

