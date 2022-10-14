Debacle of BJP should start from kitchens of poor, and middle class: KTR

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the Rs 22000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) working president and state Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao questioned why a special package was not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress.

“They are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders are scrapped and its prices are increased,” he remarked.

The Minister demanded the central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas users who are bearing a heavy financial burden.

KTR said that the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and the current price of a cylinder shot up to Rs 1100. He further said that PM Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of the cylinder prices as they are the highest in the world.

Pointing out that PM Modi questioned the then PM Modi when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, the KTR asked what answers does he have now for the people of the nation.

He said that central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which was brought down to Rs 0 by the Modi government. The TRS working president further added that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and lockdown.

“The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders,” KTR said. Minister KTR has asked people to choose if they want Modi or subsidies.

He has questioned why aren’t problems faced by women addressed when oil companies’ issues are being resolved.

KTR has called on women-who constitute half of the nation’s population to take a firm decision not to bear ‘any more atrocities’ inflicted by BJP. He said that the debacle of the BJP should start from the kitchens of poor and middle-class women.