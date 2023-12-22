Debba ku Debba: Revanth Reddy gives it back to Akbar Owaisi who reminds him of his past political links

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s sharp exchanges in the Assembly have put a big question mark on the future relationship between the two parties.

Generally, AIMIM having seven MLAs in the Old City go with the party in power to ensure uninterrupted developmental activities. The Old City of Hyderabad is their fiefdom of the MIM over the years.

AIMIM, which never had pre-poll alliance with any political party nor joined the government, extended support to the Congress, Telugu Desam governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and is a friendly ally of the TRS turned BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, which ruled the State for over 9 years and ousted by Congress now.

All eyes are on MIM

After Congress win in the Assembly polls, all eyes were on MIM.

Despite being a friendly ally of BRS, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached out to AIMIM and appointed senior MLA and MIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem Speaker to woo the MIM which has a strong base among Muslim minorities, particularly in Hyderabad City.

Though it surprised and led to speculation that MIM was tilting towards Congress now, the appointment also kicked up a protest from BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who swore not take oath under Owaisi in the Assembly.

Revanth seeks MIM support

Sources said that CM sought Akbaruddin Owaisi’s support at a review meeting with MIM legislators on pending developmental works in Old City of Hyderabad, extension of Metro rail, Musi River front and other projects.

Akbaruddin Owaisi promised issue-based support in all the developmental activities of ruling Congress party, especially in the Old City of Hyderabad.

BJP B Team epitaph hurt MIM

Though MIM looked positive towards Congress, sources said it was unable to fathom Congress leaders including national leaders constantly calling MIM “B team of BJP” during election campaign.

MIM seems to be cautious with Revanth Reddy government unlike BRS government where it openly supported it and continues to support even when it’s in the opposition.

While congratulating Congress victory, Akbaruddin Owaisi questioned how it would implement six guarantees and other promises which costs the exchequer nearly Rs 3 lakh crore when the government treasury will be almost nil after clearing huge pending loans of various projects and schemes.

He also questioned the white papers on State finances and power sector.

BRS predicts collapse of Congress

Rival BRS leaders have already predicted Congress government will collapse soon due to switching of loyalties by some Congress MLAs, besides being caught in the quagmire of financial problems and unable to implement it’s avowed over Rs 3 lakh crore worth promises.

Revanth takes off on positive note

However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took off on a positive note implementing the free bus rides for women and assertion of implementing all promises in a phased manner besides appointing some tough police officers to key positions who were earlier in loop line postings in BRS government.

Trouble free appointment of 12 cabinet ministers also got him accolades besides seeking support of Opposition in the implementation of its promises, calling on injured former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in hospital etc.

Heated Assembly session

However, the assembly session was different compared to past nine years and was keenly watched by all where there was no holds bar jibes between CM and Opposition BRS Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Revanth Reddy vs. Akbaruddin Owaisi

But the recent fracas between Revanth Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi, where CM ripped apart Owaisi who belittled a Congress MLA for questioning him and Owaisi hitting back with equal force has left a sour taste in the relationship between the two parties.

Though in the past KCR and KTR had arguments with MIM leaders, including Akbaruddin Owaisi, it was not to the present scale which left little scope for a patch up.

CM was peeved at MIM leaders backing previous BRS Government programmes and policies and questioning newly elected Congress government as to how it would implement its promises worth Rs 3 lakh crores.

Akbar furious over jibe

Trouble broke out when Manakonduru Congress MLA K Satyanarayana questioned Owaisi’s plea for installation of 500 electric poles in the Old City and completion of other pending works.

“How come MIM had failed to get such a small work done in last 10 years despite cozying up to the BRS government. Why you haven’t raised the issue when BRS was in power?” he asked.

A furious Owaisi shot back saying, “Kids should not interfere in elders’ conversations. Go through the assembly records. I have raised the issue many times. Government is a continuing process and it’s my duty to raise the pending issues in Old City and elsewhere.”

Intervening, IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu cautioned not to belittle the first time MLA but Owaisi was in no mood to give up.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who dubbed the MIM as a perpetual friend of the party in power, objected to Owaisi comments against newly elected MLA saying the first-timers would look up to seniors like Owaisi to learn legislative practices and the MIM leader should realise that the humbler he was the more respect he would command.

“If you belittle a first-time MLA who hailed from a Dalit community it would only lower your image,” he quipped.

Recover power dues in Old City

When Owaisi continued tongue lashing, the Chief Minister asked Owaisi to help recovery of pending power bills in the Old City of Hyderabad so that the department runs smoothly.

Initially, CM said transmission losses in Siddipet constituency was 61.37 per cent, Gajwel 50.29 per and Hyderabad South 43 per cent but corrected saying these were pending bills.

“I request Owaisi Saab, KCR Garu and Harish Rao to help recover power dues in their constituencies,” he said.

In fact, Revanth Reddy took MIM head on by accusing MIM of defeating Congress Muslim candidates Mohd Ali Shabbir in Nizamabad Urban, Feroze Khan in Nampally, Mohd Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills and other places to please former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS supremo.

He also questioned MIM Floor leader calling himself representative of Muslims in State.

CM asked, “Did Owaisi win only with the votes of Muslims? Did Hindus not vote for him? The development of the Old City is our responsibility. You are not sole representative of Muslims. The AIMIM does not have a patent on Muslim issues.”

When Akbaruddin Owaisi took a swipe at CM for his RSS, BJP, Telugu Desam, Congress back ground, CM too hit back and reminded MIM supporting Nadendla Bhaskar Rao in unseating N.T. Rama Rao, ties with Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Chandrasekhar Rao.

Looks like the state is all set to hot politics in the days to come.