Debt-ridden farmer found hanging in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Friday, August 1, after he was unable to repay his loan.

Boodari Narender from Teegul village in Jagadevpur mandal owned 18 acres of cultivating land He also worked as a porter in a godown in Akkaram village.

He had recently sold eight acres of land to repay some debts. He was hoping for a good crop season, which did not materialise. Depressed hanged himself from a tree in his own land.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

In a similar case in January, a farmer died by suicide in Adilabad as he was unable to repay his loans.

Also Read Distressed over loans, Telangana farmer ends his life inside bank

A disturbing CCTV visual went online where the deceased farmer, Jadav Deva Rao, entered an ICICI bank where he owed Rs 3.5 lakhs as a loan and consumed pesticide.

The bank manager allegedly harassed Rao after he defaulted on two loan instalments of Rs 25,000 each, which he had secured by pledging five acres of land.

Rao is survived by his wife and a son.