Dec 2027 deadline set for inauguration of new Telangana HC, OGH

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed his officials to complete the construction of the new Telangana High Court complex and the new Osmania General Hospital for inauguration by December, 2027.

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Reviewing the construction of the new High Court complex and Judges’ residential quarters at what was earlier a biodiversity hotspot located inside the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) in Rajendranagar; the minister has directed the officials to substantially increase the pace of work by deploying additional manpower and strengthening field-level supervision

Assuring that the state government was committed to delivering world-class road infrastructure across Telangana, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed the officials to speed-up all ongoing projects and ensure timely completion of major infrastructure works.

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Basara,… pic.twitter.com/vfD5IvJD12 — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) July 3, 2026

HAM roads

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of his department at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, on Friday, July 3, Komatireddy said that the first phase of the Hybrid Annual Model (HAM) road programme envisaged construction of 6,092 km roads at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 13,000 crore under 34 packages.

While works under the Package-2, covering the 42 km Nalgonda–Mahabubnagar double road project have already commenced, he stated that another 10 packages will be grounded during July, 2026.

Officials were instructed to accelerate the execution and, after the monsoon, take up construction in three shifts including the night hours, to ensure completion of the projects within the stipulated schedule.

Stating that quality road connectivity would serve as a catalyst for the economic growth, industrial development and employment generation, Komatireddy directed the chief engineers to deploy experienced field engineers for each package of the project, and maintain close supervision over the works.

The minister also announced that the foundation stones for HAM and Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) projects in Karimnagar district would be laid on Monday, July 6, in the presence of local ministers and public representatives. He has instructed the officials to complete all preparatory arrangements.

TIMS, expansion of NIMS, Warangal super-speciality hospital

Komatireddy also reviewed the progress of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals at Sanathnagar, Alwal and LB Nagar, the expansion of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), and the Warangal Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, and directed his officials to speed-up the projects, so that they could be brought under public use at the earliest.

Calling for greater accountability, Komatireddy instructed his officials to post technically competent and committed engineers in all the prestigious projects. He also warned that he would begin surprise inspections of project sites, and that any negligence or delay in the execution would invite stringent action.

Godavari Pushkaralu

He also reviewed the progress of temple development works at Basara and Bhadrachalam, besides the R&B Department’s preparations for the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. He directed the officials to coordinate with the departments concerned, and to complete all the assigned works within the prescribed timelines.

Tandur MLA Manohar Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief Jaya Bharathi, Chief Engineers BV Rao, Rajeshwar Reddy, Dharma Reddy, Vasanth Naik, Vanaja, Rajender, Narsing Rao and other senior R&B officials attended the review meeting.