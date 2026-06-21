HRF raises alarm over conditions at Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, raising concerns over conditions at Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj, Hyderabad.

In the memorandum dated June 20, HRF stated that a fact-finding committee visited the hospital and interacted with patients, attendants, doctors, nurses and the Resident Medical Officer (RMO). The organisation said the committee observed issues relating to healthcare facilities and hospital administration.

Drinking water shortage, inadequate staff

According to the memorandum, the committee observed a drinking water shortage at the hospital, stating that a borewell had dried up and municipal water supply had fallen. It said patients and attendants were purchasing water from private vendors.

The memorandum also stated that nearly 60 staff nurses had recently been transferred and only 30 replacements had been posted. It added that hospital staff informed the committee that at least 40 more nurses were urgently required. Several departments were reported to be operating with insufficient medical personnel.

‘At least 10 doctors needed to manage patient load’

HRF further stated that at least 10 doctors were immediately needed to manage the patient load and that a shortage of beds had resulted in patients lying on floors and corridors. The memorandum also stated that the hospital’s CT scan machine was not functioning and that patients were being referred to Gandhi Hospital and MNJ Hospital for CT scans.

The organisation listed six demands: restoration of adequate drinking water supply, recruitment and deployment of doctors, nurses and support staff, expansion of bed capacity and inpatient facilities, repair of the CT scan machine, a review of infrastructure and healthcare delivery, and intervention by the Health Minister and senior government authorities.

Along with the Health Minister, the memorandum was marked to the Principal Secretary, Health Department; the Director of Health and Family Planning; and the Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital.