Deccan Alumni Association of North America celebrates biennial Global Reunion Event

Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA) celebrated its biennial Global Reunion Event at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando, Florida from July 21-24,2022.

The event had several programs including an 8 Credit hour CME (AMA PRA Category 1), annual business meeting, Gala dinner, featured events like Financial Investment Planning seminar, Ladies Social event, Youth event and many more social and networking events.

The event was attended by more than 150 physicians with their families.

Drs Moiz President DAANA and Secretary Taruj Ali with Mayo Clinic President Dr. Pratibha Varkey

The event’s theme was “Celebrating Healthcare Heroes” honoring the sacrifices, dedication, and hard work of our frontline members over the last two years in the face of a global pandemic.

The event had special invited guests including the Consul General of India Dr.Swati Kulkarni, Senator Gazala Hashmi from Virginia, Senator Mujtaba Mohammed from North Carolina, Dr Prathiba Varkey (President of the Mayo Clinic Health System), Mr Sam Pitroda (Inventor, Entrepreneur, philanthropist), Dr Raghib Ali (Consultant in Acute Medicine, Oxford University Hospital), Dr Zach Zacharia (Chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine)and Dr Shabbir Amanullah (President of the Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry).

It was a joyous gathering of Alumni from across the world who were able to meet after a difficult 2.5 long years in the face of a global Pandemic.

It was a celebration of the brave men and women who have fought at the front lines during this pandemic and continue to do so everyday.