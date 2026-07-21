Deccan College alumni body in US picks new office-bearers

Founded in Dallas in 2016, DAANA has over 600 alumni of the Hyderabad-based medical college now living across the US.

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Group photo of six Deccan College alumni with diverse backgrounds and professional attire.
Clockwise: Dr Syed Amjad, Dr Shaista Safdar, Dr Qutub Khan, Dr Mohammad Moizuddin, Dr Mir Taruj Ali and Dr Raza Khan.

Hyderabad: The Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA), a body of graduates from the city’s Deccan College of Medical Sciences settled across the United States, has announced its new office-bearers for the 2026-28 term as it marks a decade since its founding.

Dr Altaf Aman has been elected president of the association, with Dr Mohammad Qutub Khan as secretary and Dr Syed Amjad as treasurer, DAANA said in a statement.

Professional portrait of a smiling man in a navy suit and tie against a blue background.
Dr Altaf Aman, the new president of DAANA.

Founded in Dallas in 2016, DAANA has over 600 alumni of the Hyderabad-based medical college now living across the US, many of whom serve as chief medical officers, medical directors and residency and fellowship programme directors, the association said.

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Besides professional networking, the body has focused on medical missions and charitable initiatives, mentorship for young alumni starting careers in the US and collaboration with the alma mater on research, education and telemedicine, it said.

New board members named

Along with the new office-bearers, DAANA announced its newly elected Board of Directors comprising doctors Farooq M Ahmed, Haseeb Ateeq, Syed Amjad, Mohammad Qutub Khan, Anees, Sarah Hussain, Ameena Syed, Ehtesham Syed, Omar Ali Khan, Mohammad Humaed and Ismail Shakaib.

DAANA said it would continue to strengthen its alumni network, expand mentorship opportunities and advance philanthropic and academic collaboration with its alma mater in the coming years.

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