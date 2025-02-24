Deccan College of Medical Sciences celebrates 40th anniversary

Hyderabad: One of the leading medical institutes in the city, Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS) in Hyderabad grandly celebrated its 40th anniversary, in a four-day-long programme.

The event, dubbed “Quadreggenia,” was marked with the participation and association of successful alumni of the college, who are now working in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, and across India.

Events in the anniversary celebrations included Continuing Medical Education(CME) talks, poster presentations, sports events, a discussion on work-life balance, and interactive sessions like ‘Medical Charades’ and ‘Medical Kahoot’.

An insightful session was held on the United States Medical Licensing Examination, by senior doctors Altaf Aman, Ilyas Khan, Naser Khan, and Mohammad Moizuddin, guiding aspiring medical practitioners.

Principal of DCMS, Ashfaq Hassan, provided an insightful talk regarding the towering institution’s journey, achievements, and vision for the future.

The Guftagoo session, led by Dr Qutub, featured a question and answer session with the MD of DCMS, which was joined by Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The event was organized by Dr Adil Majid, college vice principal, who was supported by a team of Dr Asfaq Hasan, college principal, and Dr Mehnaaz Arifuddin.

The main event on Sunday, February 23, was joined by the college chairman and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and eminent members of the society, including Akbar Nizamuddin, Haji Seth, and Pasha Quadri.

The event also saw strong representation from various alumni organizations including the Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA), the Deccan Alumni Association of the Middle East (DAAME), the Deccan Alumni Association of Europe (DAAE) and Deccan Alumni Association (DAA).

The events concluded with an award ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields and honouring the remarkable achievements of DCMS alumni.