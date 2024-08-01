DAANA celebrates 40th anniversary of Deccan College of Medical Sciences

The Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA) recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS) with a world-class event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago from July 26-28, 2024.

This milestone event commemorated four decades of excellence in medical education and healthcare, recognizing the significant contributions of DCMS alumni.

Under the leadership of Dr. Altaf Aman, with guidance from former organizing committee Chairman Dr. Kaleem Khan and support from key figures, including Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Dr. Ilyas Khan, Dr. Ismail Shakaib, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Zubair, Dr. Ahmed Hussain, Dr. Ghouse Mohiuddin, Dr. Mubashir Osmani, Dr. Imran Syed, Dr. Baseer Qazi, Dr. Asima Khatija and Dr. Arshea Siddiqui. Team Chicago meticulously orchestrated the DAANA International convention with support from DAANA Board of Directors and leadership including Dr.Raza Khan, Dr. M. Taruj Ali & Dr. Mohammad Moizuddin.

The event drew more than a thousand attendees, reflecting the institution’s profound impact and robust network.

Global alumni from numerous countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, gathered, showcasing DCMS’s international reach and the worldwide impact of its graduates.

To accommodate international guests, the organising committee provided support with travel arrangements, visa assistance, and local transportation.

Distinguished guests and keynote speakers included Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, IFS; U.S. Congresswoman Ms. Delia Ramirez; Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, former DCMS Principal; Dr. Zaher Sahloul, President of MedGlobal; Ms. Vivian Khalaf, Chairwoman of Palestinian Children Relief Fund (PCRF); and Dr. Iftekher Mahmood, founder of HOPE foundation, and they underscored the contributions of DCMS alumni to global health and humanitarian efforts.

Special guest and DCMS alumnus, Dr. Yousufuddin Shaik shared insights from his UN humanitarian mission to Gaza.

An ACGME accredited CME program focusing on Social Determinants of Health and featuring expert speakers and thought leaders from across the globe was part of the three-day conference.

The celebration also featured cultural performances, including Qawwali, showcasing the Deccan region’s heritage, and concluded with a gala dinner where attendees enjoyed a beautiful evening with traditional Hyderabadi cuisine and shared memories.

The event included a trade segment highlighting investment opportunities in healthcare and emerging technologies, providing valuable market insights and networking opportunities for investors and professionals.

A special Ladies Event for the women physicians celebrated their achievements within the DCMS community, offering networking and professional development in a supportive setting.

A Youth event, held under the guidance of Dr. Baseer Qazi, aimed to inspire the future generation through mentors, career guidance, networking, and skill-building workshops.

Some alumni and their families enjoyed a thrilling boat ride on Lake Michigan to cap off a memorable event.

This year’s event also marked a leadership transition with Dr. M. Taruj Ali sworn in as President of DAANA and Dr. Shaista Safdar as the new Secretary of DAANA, following the dedicated service of Dr. Mohammad Moizuddin, who stepped down as president. Dr. Raza Khan stepped down as BOT Chairman. This change promises a smooth transition and a renewed commitment to DAANA’s mission.

DAANA was formed in 2016 and now boasts almost 1,200 physician members worldwide.

Physicians from DAANA have excelled both professionally and in the humanitarian and social service sphere.

DAANA physicians have generously donated funds and volunteered their medical services in humanitarian crises and natural disasters, both in the U.S. and abroad, including India, Bangladesh, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Dominican Republic, and other countries.

In line with its four-decade legacy, DCMS continues to produce world class healthcare professionals and leaders.

This celebration underscored the importance of alumni engagement and the role of organizations like DAANA in supporting the institution’s ongoing mission to advance medical knowledge and patient care as DCMS enters its fifth decade.