Deceased Bengal TV actress Pallabi Dey’s live-in partner arrested

Kolkata: Within 48 hours of popular Bengali television serial actress Pallabi Dey was found hanging at her rented accommodation in south Kolkata, her live-in partner, Shagnik Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday evening, police said.

Although the post-mortem report hinted that the actress had committed suicide, her parents brought a number of allegations against her live-in partner, which included mental and physical cruelty and embezzlement of funds earned by their daughter.

It is learnt that the police conducted marathon integration of Chakraborty since Monday night and finally arrested him on Tuesday evening. It is learnt that his arrest followed definite clues of his involvement in financial embezzlement.

In his police interrogation, Chakraborty admitted that he had a fixed deposit jointly with Pallabi amounting to Rs 15 lakh. He also purchased a luxurious apartment at Salt Lake at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and also a luxurious vehicle, much of which was funded by Pallabi from her income. Investigating officials feel that although Chakraborty was employed, his income was not enough to go for such purchases.

Chakraborty was married before. However, a divorce petition was filed and since then he started staying together with Pallabi.