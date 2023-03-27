Decision to add true-up charges in electricity bills is unfortunate: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy has said the Centre’s decision to hike 20 per cent true-up charges on electricity during peak power demand amounts to deceiving the people. Talking to reporters here, he said the Centre’s decision was to deprive the common people of the use of electricity.

He made it clear that the BRS government will not accept any of decisions taken by the Centre which puts a burden on the pockets of the poor people.

Describing the decision taken by KCR as an example of the BRS government’s sympathy with the people, Reddy said the chief minister ignored the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Authority’s recommendation to increase the true-up-charges and announced that the government would pay for the Rs 12,000 crore loss of DISCOMS. The DISCOMS have submitted the proposal to collect Rs. 4092 crores as true-up charges from 2006-07 to 2020-21.

His decision is a step taken to relieve the general public from the pain of increasing electricity. Jagadish Reddy said that with this decision, people will be able to continue the use of electricity in summer without any hindrance.

What are true-up charges?

True-up charges are the gap between the power supply, and billed amount and collection. It is usually taken for the 1-2 previous years.

Those who are residing in rented houses will be the most affected ones as they have to bear the charges for the electricity consumed by the previous tenants.

In the month of March, TSERC approved a 14 percent average electricity tariff hike. The revised tariff came into effect on April 1.

The new tariff will increase the electricity bills for both domestic and non-domestic consumers.

Now, the proposal to collect true-up charges will further inflate the electricity bills.