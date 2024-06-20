Decoding cost of Deepika Padukone’s outfit at Kalki’s event

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been away from movies and public appearances due to her pregnancy. However, she recently made a stunning comeback at the promotional event for the upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Mumbai.

Deepika, expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, radiated confidence as she embraced her baby bump at the event. She has rarely been seen in public since her pregnancy, making this appearance all the more special.

Deepika Padukone’s Latest Outfit And Jewelry Price

DP chose a simple yet elegant black dress by the popular brand Loewe. Her dress is worth Rs. 1.14L and she paired it with stylish sandals from Magda Butrym, valued at Rs. 41,500.

Deepika’s look was elevated by her choice of exquisite Cartier jewelry worth Rs. 1.16 crore. She adorned her wrist with three diamond bracelets, with the standout piece being the Panthère de Cartier bracelet. This stunning bracelet, crafted from 18K white gold and adorned with emeralds and diamonds, is valued at Rs. 53,50,000. She completed her ensemble with a Juste un Clou bracelet and another Panthère de Cartier bracelet in rose gold, showcasing her impeccable taste for timeless luxury.

The event had a dark theme, with many stars wearing black clothes. Deepika’s bright smile and stylish look made a strong impact, showing her as a fashion icon. Other notable appearances included Prabhas, who dressed casually in a long tee and faded black jeans, and Amitabh Bachchan, who looked young in a black hoodie, cargo pants, and red-rimmed glasses.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. This sci-fi epic features an impressive cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, and Pasupathy. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 27